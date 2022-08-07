Listen to this article

The Alfa Romeo 158 is a legend in motorsports. It's considered one of the most successful Grand Prix cars ever. It started racing in 1937 and was a success in the voiturette class until World War II. When Formula One began in 1950, a driver in a 158 won every race that year. Finally, Juan Manuel Fangio took the driver's championship in 1951 in an improved version of the 158, the Alfa Romeo 159.

If you're a fan of the 158 and have a need to own one, chances are you'll have to spend a pretty penny to get your hands on an original, classic race car. More importantly, there's a huge chance that you won't be able to drive it on public roads.

Gallery: Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata

Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Front
8 Photos
Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Front Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Side Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Rear Above Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Fake Drum Brakes Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Cabin Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Rear Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Tribute Mazda Miata Parts Full

British company Dowsetts Classic Cars, however, has found a way to make your taste for a pre-war car more affordable and reliable. Called the Tipo 84, it's a kit car tribute to the legendary Alfa race car using the bones and powertrain of a second-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata NB.

There are three ways to start your Tipo 184 build. You can buy a starter kit from the Tipo 184 website and start your build using a donor Mazda MX-5 Miata. That will cost you £12,075 (around $14,500) for the starter kit plus the costs of a donor vehicle and the subsequent parts needed for the build.

Miata Is Always The Answer:

original mazda miata designer died Original Mazda MX-5 Miata Designer Shunji Tanaka Has Passed Away
next gen miata hybrid electric Mazda Confirms Next-Gen MX-5 Miata Will Electrified

Or, you can already purchase the whole Tipo 184 kit in one go, which will set you back £19,995 (around $24,000). If you don't wish to build the car on your own, you can order a turnkey vehicle from Dowsetts for £50,000 (around $60,360).

The Dowsetts Tipo 184 is a brainchild of Wheeler Dealer and TV mechanic Ant Anstead and experienced engineer/car builder Darren Collins. And oh, if you're wondering about the name, the Alfa 158 was named from its 1.5-liter engine and eight cylinders. The Tipo 184 represents the NB Miata's 1.8-liter mill with four cylinders.

Source: The Late Brake Show via YouTube

Jacob Oliva
By: Jacob Oliva
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com