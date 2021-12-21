The iconic Mazda MX-5 Miata we know today started life more than 30 years ago as a simple, fun-to-drive roadster. That ethos hasn’t changed much. The car’s design has mutated over four generations, though they all invoke the original in some form, drawing inspiration from Shunji Tanaka’s original design. He was the car’s original chief designer, tasked with bringing the concept to production. Sadly, he passed away earlier this month.

Tanaka’s passing was announced on Facebook by a friend who said Tanaka’s last words were, “I have no regret in my life.” He was 75. Mazda had picked the Miata’s design by hosting a competition between its global design studios, with the California team’s car winning over the design from Tokyo. Mazda tasked Tanaka with translating the concept’s design into the first-generation NA Miata, becoming one of the many people who had a hand in crafting the two-door icon’s design.

There’s little known about Tanaka, though after he designed the Miata, crafting the look of the interior and exterior, he went to work at Kawasaki designing motorcycles. He also did design work on the Mazda 929 when he was still at the company. The fourth-generation ND Miata looks nothing like the original, with more curves and angles than ever, though the basic formula remains the same.

The next big change for the car will be electrification. Mazda has confirmed there will be some form of electrification in the Miata by 2030, though It doesn’t specify to what extent. A fully electric Miata would be a dream, but stuffing an electric powertrain into the small platform might make it too heavy to be fun. A mild hybrid paired with a potent engine could be the likelier scenario, finding a balance between electric powertrain superiority and fun-to-drive handling dynamics. Whichever path Mazda decides to take, we expect Tanaka’s original to help guide the new design.