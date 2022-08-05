Listen to this article

It was October 2019 when Honda unveiled the fourth-generation Fit/Jazz and it's already previewing a nip and tuck for the cutesy supermini. Seen here is the JDM-spec model ahead of its fall release with a restructured lineup as buyers will get to pick from the following trim levels: Basic, Home, Luxe, Crosstar, and RS. Yes, the pint-sized city car is getting the RS treatment, but don't go into thinking it'll be a fully fledged hot hatch.

While we usually associate the "RS" badge with fast Audis and Fords, Honda uses the suffix in certain markets as a slightly sportier derivative of a model. Case in point, the Civic RS Sedan pictured at the bottom has a more aggressive appearance, but it's far from being the Si. It's the same story with the new Fit RS, albeit we're being told it will have more power than the lesser versions of the small hatchback.

2023 Honda Fit

11 Photos

Since this is technically only a preview, Honda doesn't go into details about the Fit RS. We do know it has a beefier configuration of the hybrid setup, which represents the sole powertrain available on the Euro-spec Jazz. On the Old Continent, the B-segment car has a combined output of 109 hp (80 kW) and 253 Nm (187 lb-ft) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 9.4 seconds en route to a top speed of 109 mph (175 km/h).

Honda is promising increased motor output and improved acceleration responsiveness, along with a Fit RS-exclusive driving mode switch to choose from Normal, Sport, and Econ. The new member of the family also gets a deceleration selector represented by paddles mounted behind the steering wheel to control the regenerative braking in the same vein as with the Clarity.

It's important to note the RS will be available strictly with front-wheel drive whereas other trims – including the Crosstar – are offered with AWD in the Land of the Rising Sun. The performance-oriented Fit will get slightly sportier exterior styling and yellow stitching inside the cabin. As with all other trim levels, the Honda Sensing array of safety tech will be standard.

Honda phased out the Fit in the United States at the end of the previous generation's life cycle and is unlikely to bring it back. It remains to be seen whether markets outside of Japan will get the RS following its domestic launch this fall.