Perfect for a one-car garage, the Audi RS6 is an all-rounder by offering a great blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. It's a breath of fresh share in a world of RS, AMG, and M SUVs, provided you can handle the prohibitive asking price. The Four Rings are just about done with the development of combustion engines, but there's still life left in the twin-turbo V8. More power is in tow for the 4.0-liter, and it's coming soon.

In an interview with Australian publication Wheels, Audi spokesperson for the A6 lineup and the R8 strongly hinted at a beefier RS6. When asked about the prospects of doing another RS6 Performance, Eva Stania said "wait and see," adding the Ingolstadt-based marque has "some ideas, so just wait and see." As if that wasn't enough, she made it even clearer:

"You drove the RS6 C7 as a Performance. We recently launched the R8 RWD as a Performance, so you can be pretty sure that we will follow up the Performance strategy."

But wait, there's more. Wheels cites Audi insiders claiming a "very special" RS6 Avant will arrive at some point after the Performance. The super wagon is already a force to be reckoned with, packing 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 800 Newton-meters (590 pound-feet) of torque in the standard RS6 on sale today.

However, VW Group uses this engine in a variety of high-end products, including the Lamborghini Urus where it pumps out an extra 50 hp (37 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft). Even more power could be on the way for Sant'Agata Bolognese’s SUV with the upcoming facelift presumed to bring a spicy Evo flavor.

The RS6 Performance is allegedly coming before the end of this year to celebrate the model's 20th anniversary, but the special wagon is unlikely to arrive until near the middle of the decade. The next-gen model has already been confirmed to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and it'll be the last RS6 to use a combustion engine. As a refresher, all products Audi will launch from 2026 are going to be EVs.