New Rolls-Royce Spectre spy shots show off the EV's interior for the first time. The photos are part of a new batch that has captured the coupe testing out in public.

The interior spy shots reveal the automaker attempting to hide the dash and instrument panel. However, it can't hide everything. The vents and IP stack are visible, matching the Cullinan's layout. Things differ with the dashboard top, which has a new shape in the Spectre. The EV also features a dual-display setup that looks similar to BMW's curved screens. The Rolls should receive its own version of BMW's iDrive 8 infotainment software.

The Spectre's design similarities with the Cullinan are no coincidence. The new EV will ride on the company's Architecture of Luxury platform, which underpins the Cullinan and the Phantom. The EV will arrive with a new suspension technology that scans the road ahead to inform how the suspension system should operate with upcoming hazards.

Rolls-Royce is keeping the car's powertrain details a well-guarded secret for now. The EV is still in the first half of its development phase, and we suspect that specifics like range and output are still a bit fluid. However, according to rumors, the car's dual-motor setup should deliver between 600-650 horsepower (441-478 kilowatts). We know the car won't arrive with a Ludicrous Mode like Tesla, with the automaker focusing on designing and engineering an EV that delivers a "true Rolls-Royce experience." A quiet, potent EV powertrain fits well with the company's ethos.

There are exterior spy shots, but they don't reveal anything we haven't seen before. The car continues to wear its branded camouflage wrap; however, it looks like Rolls, with an upright front end, long hood, sweeping roofline, and pronounced rear fender haunches.

The automaker hasn't announced the car's official debut date, though we know it'll join Rolls' lineup in the last quarter of 2023. So far, the company believes it has completed about 40 percent of the Spectre's development. We expect the company to continue teasing the EV, and we hope to learn more over the next year.