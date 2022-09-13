Listen to this article

It's been a minute since we saw a Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in the wild. The luxury brand still has vehicles wrapped in a text-laden camouflage that certainly draws attention, not that the massive coupe would go unnoticed with any wrap while turning laps on the Nürburgring.

We're approaching the one-year anniversary of the first Spectre teaser. In that time, we've had legitimate spy photo sightings as well as official images and announcements on the Spectre's progress from Rolls-Royce. We've even had the opportunity to ride shotgun in a Spectre prototype, and now, we see the electric coupe looking surprisingly flat through the Nordschleife's corners. It's an appropriate venue, as the last we heard, suspension tuning was the current focus of the Spectre's development.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre Nurburgring Spy Photos

24 Photos

In addition to the action on the famous race track, our spy crews caught the test car in a more relaxed setting on nearby German roads. This allowed a few up-close looks at the Spectre's interior, though much is still covered. We glimpsed the interior with pretty much identical coverings in August, though these shots offer a clearer view of the dash and digital displays. There's clearly some similarity with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, notably with the arrangement of vents and the center stack. However, the displays look like they will be incorporated behind a single screen, giving the car a glass cockpit similar to some BMW models.

Rolls-Royce is still tight-lipped about performance metrics, and to the automaker's credit, leaks and rumors are kept to a minimum. We know it utilizes the company's Architecture of Luxury platform shared with the Cullinan and Phantom, but it's modified for added strength, no doubt to better carry a hefty battery-electric powertrain. Our first-ride experience revealed a bevy of torque that "is both unreal and easy, whooshing the massive four-seater ahead with propulsive ease." A dual-motor arrangement offering something north of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) is expected.

A full reveal is coming later in 2023, so expect many more months of spy shots and teasers before we get full disclosure.