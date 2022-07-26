Listen to this article

Car enthusiasts covet the Mercedes-AMG brand. The three-lettered badge has graced countless icons, and it’s a badge you can have in your home office in the form of the AMG Office Chair.

Zoom through those endless Zoom meetings in sporty comfort. The seat features a high backrest with an integrated headrest, pronounced side bolsters, and a seat extension. The seat even features holes for a three-point harness and the coveted AMG badge.

The entire thing weighs 39 kilograms (85 pounds) and costs €3,500 ($3,514 at today’s exchange rates). The website lets you order up to 100 if you need a lot of seats. The price includes the VAT and shipping costs, which is nice.

Everything else about the AMG Office Chair seems fairly standard. It comes with a black powder-coated steel base, chrome castors, and height adjustability. Sitters can adjust the backrest, just like the real thing, but it only has a manual control lever. The seat also features adjustable, padded armrests that can rotate 30 degrees inward.

The original AMG Performance seats come directly from the vehicle factory and feature the same high-quality Artico and Dinamica upholstery. AMG rounds off the chair’s design by adding red decorative stitching and stripes, which all add a sense of sportiness to the chair.

With many more people working from home, an AMG-badged office chair might be the closest they get to a car during the week. Mercedes-AMG has lent its name to other products in the past, like the titanium and carbon-fiber watch it designed with IWC. McLaren, Bugatti, and other automakers have also ventured into watches.

Automakers have ventured beyond cars many times before, especially brands with solid name recognition. In 2017, Ferrari introduced a pair of office chairs that carried an £8,500 price tag. AMG’s office chair is more affordable but still on the pricey side of office chairs.