Fiat’s next coupe-SUV is destined for Brazil, and a new teaser campaign unveils its distinct profile. The new crossover will play a vital role in the Brazilian market, where vehicles like this sell well. Fiat’s South American style center designed the vehicle, which combines the lines of an SUV with those of a streamlined four-door coupe. The crossover’s compact size makes it suitable for the country’s roads.

The new Fiat crossover will ride on the same platform as the Fiat Pulse, which is another recently unveiled vehicle for Brazil. The new Fiat Fastback will ride on the brand’s MLA platform, and the engine lineup should not deviate from what’s offered in the Pulse. In fact, the 130-horsepower (96-kilowatt) turbocharged 1.0-liter and the 175-hp (128-kW) turbocharged 1.7-liter engines should appear in the new model. Both powertrains should pair to either a dual-clutch automatic or continuously variable transmission.

There isn’t any information available about a possible electrified variant, which would be needed if Fiat planned to sell it in Europe. Inside, the Fiat is expected to receive a lot of technology in a cabin designed for Brazilian customers. Equipment should include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Fiat Fastback will sit in the middle of Fiat’s range for the South American market. It should measure about 173 inches (4.4 meters) long and 66 in. (1.7 m.) wide. That’d make it about the same length as the Ford Bronc Sport but about six inches narrower than the Ford. The Fiat should be perfect for small families or those who have the occasional need to load the trunk with bulky objects.

Fiat hasn’t indicated if the new crossover will arrive in Europe or elsewhere, but it’s not improbable. Fiat could give the model a slight restyling inside and out for the other markets. The teaser resembles the company’s 2018 Fastback Concept.