The world of automotive spy photography isn't an exact science, but we usually have a general idea of the vehicles we catch on camera. Visual cues and insider information combine to give us some direction as to what's under the camouflage, but sometimes, things aren't as clear. This is one of those times.

We're obviously dealing with a small crossover, but for what automaker? Our spy photographers were able to get a close look, and through the photos, we can see what they saw – headlights and taillights from the Opel Mokka. The vehicle profile also looks like the Mokka (below left), particularly with the up-kink at the C-pillar and the high beltline.

The simple answer, then, is that we're seeing a new Opel Mokka. But the current-generation Mokka is already new, having debuted for Europe just last year. A quick facelift is certainly a possibility, but this test vehicle wears the same kind of heavy coverings and fake panels normally associated with an entirely new generation. We also see such camouflage used to hide all-new models; that's exactly what we think is happening here, and it could be the return of the Fiat Uno.

In this instance, all-new would be a slight exaggeration since the vehicle would use the CMP platform that already underpins several models in the Stellantis family. The Mokka is among them, not to mention the Peugeot 2008, Citroen C4, and DS3 Crossback. All of those models are recent, so this test vehicle likely isn't for any of those brands. We know there's been talk in the Fiat world of a new subcompact using a shared platform. The Uno moniker served Fiat for upwards of three decades, ending just recently with the Novo Uno in South America. As such, an Uno resurrection for a new small crossover could be quite timely, indeed.

If that's the case, a debut is likely still a year away at best. But at this early stage, we're certainly keen to find more answers before placing any bets.