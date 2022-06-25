Listen to this article

Can anything beat the Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race? To find out, the team at carwow gathered up a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a McLaren 720S to see if they are worthy competitors. So, let’s see which of these supercars is the king of the drag strip.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S may have unassuming styling, but underneath the skin, it is a genuine supercar slayer. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 that produces 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft of torque. This boosted flat-6 is mated to Porsche’s 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission that produces lightning-fast shifts.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S benefits from an all-wheel-drive system that helps it put down its power to the pavement. Porsche claims a 0 to 60 mph time of only 2.6 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds, and a top speed of 205mph. Can the 911 Turbo S’s competitors from Lamborghini or McLaren compete?

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is one of the last old-school supercars. Power comes from a mid-mounted high revving naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 770 horsepower (574 Kilowatts) and 531 lb-ft of torque. This incredible V12 engine is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission that routed power to all four wheels via Lamborghini’s all-wheel-drive system. The Lamborghini Aventador claims a 0 to 60mph time of 2.7 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 10.5, and a top speed of 221 mph. Based on these figures the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the perfect competitor for the 911 Turbo S.

Finally, we have the McLaren 720S a rear-wheel-drive supercar in an all-wheel-drive drag race. The McLaren 720S is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out 720 horsepower (537 Kilowatts) and 568 lb-ft of torque. McLaren’s boosted V8 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Despite its rear-wheel-drive setup, the 0 to 60mph time is quoted at 2.7 seconds matching the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The McLaren 720S also has an advantage in the quarter-mile with a time of only 10.3 seconds which beats both the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Which of these closely matched supercars is the best on the drag strip? Let’s find out.