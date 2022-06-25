Listen to this article

Can anything beat the Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race? To find out, the team at carwow gathered up a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a McLaren 720S to see if they are worthy competitors. So, let’s see which of these supercars is the king of the drag strip.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S may have unassuming styling, but underneath the skin, it is a genuine supercar slayer. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 that produces 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft of torque. This boosted flat-6 is mated to Porsche’s 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission that produces lightning-fast shifts.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S benefits from an all-wheel-drive system that helps it put down its power to the pavement. Porsche claims a 0 to 60 mph time of only 2.6 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds, and a top speed of 205mph. Can the 911 Turbo S’s competitors from Lamborghini or McLaren compete?

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is one of the last old-school supercars. Power comes from a mid-mounted high revving naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 770 horsepower (574 Kilowatts) and 531 lb-ft of torque.  This incredible V12 engine is mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission that routed power to all four wheels via Lamborghini’s all-wheel-drive system. The Lamborghini Aventador claims a 0 to 60mph time of 2.7 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 10.5, and a top speed of 221 mph. Based on these figures the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the perfect competitor for the 911 Turbo S.

Finally, we have the McLaren 720S a rear-wheel-drive supercar in an all-wheel-drive drag race. The McLaren 720S is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out 720 horsepower (537 Kilowatts) and 568 lb-ft of torque. McLaren’s boosted V8 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

More Porsche News:

porsche 963 prototype debuts goodwood race 2023 Porsche 963 LMDh Prototype Debuts At Goodwood, Will Race In 2023
porsche 911 driver arrested speeding Porsche 911 Driver Arrested After Doing 177 MPH, More Than Double The Speed Limit

Despite its rear-wheel-drive setup, the 0 to 60mph time is quoted at 2.7 seconds matching the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The McLaren 720S also has an advantage in the quarter-mile with a time of only 10.3 seconds which beats both the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Which of these closely matched supercars is the best on the drag strip? Let’s find out.

Source: carwow

Chris Okula
By: Chris Okula
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com