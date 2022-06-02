Listen to this article

The 2023 Polestar 2 was announced just a few weeks ago and at the time we had no idea the Swedish manufacturer had a huge surprise for the new model year of the electric sedan. As part of the Polestar Engineered lineup of products, the new Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is the most hardcore road-legal version of the EV, which comes with serious performance upgrades and a price to match.

Starting with the dual-motor electric powertrain, it has been revised to deliver a peak output of 476 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. What’s probably even more important, Polestar promises “heightened responsiveness” to go with “the sportier dynamics.” Providing the electric energy for the EV powertrain is the same 78 kWh battery pack as on the regular models.

Gallery: Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

23 Photos

But power is not everything and Polestar also installs specially developed Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers with auxiliary adjustment chambers under the hood. A new front strut bar and 20 percent stiffer springs are also part of the suspension upgrade, which now has a 25 mm lower ride height. The limited-edition electric sedan rides on 21-inch alloy wheels with 245/35 section Pirelli P Zero tires, developed specifically for the car. No modifications have been made to the braking system, which retains its four-piston Brembo brakes.

Two exterior colors are available – Thunder or Snow, with a contrasting Charcoal WeaveTech interior. Body-colored bumpers and side skirts distinguish the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 from the regular Polestar 2 models, while a matte black body stripe is available as a $1,000 option to further enhance the sportier look. Swedish Gold finish can be seen on the brake calipers, damper elements, valve caps, and seatbelts.

Polestar will produce just 270 units of the special edition Polestar 2 for the global markets. Up to 47 of those will be delivered to US customers before the end of the year with production planned to begin in mid-2022. American prices start at $75,500 before destination and handling with a full optional wrap adding another $5,000 to that figure.