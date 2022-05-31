Listen to this article

The latest generation of the Peugeot 408 shows its overhauled face in this new teaser image. The French brand also confirms that the model's full debut is "towards the end of June 2022," according to the announcement.

Peugeot says the new 408 has styling with cues from SUVs but a fastback silhouette. The teaser image shows us the vehicle's blue nose with vertical, body-color elements in the grille. A bit of the lower fascia is also visible, and it has a zig-zag mesh pattern.

The French automaker is also working on the 4008 (gallery below). The vehicle's styling also fits with Peugeot's plan to create a model that blends SUV and fastback cues. There's a high-riding stance, but the profile is sleek. The tilted headlights give the front end a more aggressive face. The development vehicle rides on wheels with a bizarre, asymmetric spoke pattern.

Gallery: 2023 Peugeot 4008 spy photos

21 Photos

At least the 4008 reportedly shares the same platform as the Peugeot 308, Opel Astra, and DS DS4. It might be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric-only range of around 37 miles (60 kilometers).

Stellantis, Peugeot's parent company, will have a fully electric lineup of consumer-focused models in Europe by 2030. There will still be commercial products with combustion engines. To make this happen, the automaker will launch over 75 BEVs globally across its various brands.

Don't expect to see the 408 or any other Peugeot-branded product in the United States. Following the merger with FCA, Stellantis put together a plan to invest in building up Alfa Romeo for the US, rather than introducing yet another marque to the market.

The first-gen Peugeot 408 debuted in January 2010 at the Beijing Motor Show. It was a long-wheelbase version of the 308 to create more room for the occupants in the rear. At the time, the brand had plans to sell 100,000 examples of this vehicle each year.