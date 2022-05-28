Listen to this article

A machine that doesn't have a steering wheel and suspension setup? Meet, the Sherp all-terrain vehicle. Despite the lack of ability to turn its front wheels and the presence of springs on any of its wheels, the Sherp can tackle any terrain on its path. In fact, it can float on water because of its buoyant body and uniquely designed wheels that can paddle.

While the Sherp is an undeniably capable amphibious vehicle, there's this question of whether it can climb the rocks of Moab, Utah. As we all know, the terrains of Moab aren't ordinary; the rocks are slippery and the trail gets more challenging as you move further. It's like a Mecca for North American off-roaders and thrill-seekers.

Gallery: Sherp ATV

5 Photos

The easiest answer to the question would be yes, given the other surfaces the vehicle can conquer, but a video from Far from Ordinary on YouTube (embedded atop this page) shows us an actual Sherp climbing through the rocks.

As you can see, the Sherp's embedded tire inflation/deflation system was its best weapon even for Moab's challenging rock climbs. Granted, the Sherp struggled at one point, but with adjustments and techniques employed by its operator, the ATV finished the job, ultimately erasing any doubt about the Sherp's claim to fame.

What's cool about the video was the owner of the Sherp invited the video owner to join him for the ride, and brought the kids along. I can imagine the fun the kids had while inside the massive ATV.

If you're interested in buying one, Sherp's official website has various offerings that you might want to check out. It isn't road-legal, though, so don't expect to use this ATV for menial errands in town.