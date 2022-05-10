Listen to this article

The Bentayga has been the driving force behind Bentley's sales boom ever since its launch. Take for example 2021, when the luxury marque from Crewe established an all-time record by delivering 14,659 cars or 31% more than in 2020. A third of this volume was achieved by the opulent SUV, which is now becoming even more luxurious. Meet the Extended Wheelbase, which adds 180 millimeters (7.1 inches) between the axles to enable stellar rear legroom.

The substantial growth has stretched the wheelbase to 3,175 mm (125 in), resulting in an overall length of 5,322 mm (209.5 in). With all the extra growth in the rear door, the Bentayga EWB offers fullsize limousine levels of legroom for people stretching in the back. Speaking of which, the elongated SUV gains an Airline Seat feature with "the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car."

2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase

Adjustable in no fewer than 22 ways, the rear seat can recline to 40 degrees when the Relax mode is activated. Doing so also deploys a leather-wrapped footrest from the back of the front passenger seat, which is electrically pushed forward to free up even more legroom. Alternatively, switching on Business mode moves the seat to an upright position for when you want to comfortably do some work while on the go.

Then there's the high-tech climate control system. It can automatically change the settings based on the occupant's temperature (yes, it can take your temperature) and the level of humidity in the back. In addition, pressure across the seat surface is analyzed to make automatic postural adjustments. There are a whopping 177 pressure changes that can be applied across six independent pressure zones over a three-hour interval.

You can spec the Bentayga EWB in one of the 24 billion trim combinations, which generate trillions of possible specifications. Debuting with the extra-long SUV are heated rear door and central armrests, while the power-closing doors are an absolute first for a Bentley.

Another novelty is the intricate ambient lighting in the door cards, with 12 light-emitting diodes on each front door and 22 on each rear door. These LEDs emit light through one-millimeter perforations in the leather. The EWB also gets a different front grille design and exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels with a polished finish and a 10-spoke design.

Taking into consideration all the added features and body changes, Bentley mentions it had to engineer more than 2,500 new parts. Some were necessary for the rear-wheel steering, which has reduced the turning circle by seven percent (to 11.8 meters) compared to the normal Bentayga despite the added length.

Available in four- and five-seat configurations together with a new 4+1 layout, the Bentayga EWB is powered by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 542 hp and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque. It runs to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds and maxes out at 180 mph (290 km/h). Bentley isn't saying anything about offering the majestic W12 for its extra-long SUV.

Customer deliveries will commence in the fourth quarter of the year, but only in certain markets.