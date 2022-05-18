Listen to this article

The Ram TRX. You know it, you probably love it, and why not? With a 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) Hellcat V8 under the hood, it's an unapologetic off-road muscle truck that literally flies through the air. But what about those who prefer sticking to the ground? Like, really sticking, as in clipping apexes?

Once upon a time when Ram was still part of Dodge, you may recall a two-door firebreather called the Ram SRT-10. Of course you remember – one doesn't simply forget about a pickup truck wielding a Viper V10 engine with a six-speed manual transmission. These days the Viper is long gone, but ever since the 700-hp Hellcat V8 engine arrived in 2015, folks have wondered what a modern-day Ram SRT might look like. Thanks to @jlord8 (AKA Jim) on Instagram, the wait is over. In a fictional world, anyway.

The graphic designer loves to create whimsical vehicles that never existed, and his recent RAM TRX Street rendering is just awesome. The digital makeover actually showcases two things you can't get from Ram: a street-focused TRX and a two-door single-cab pickup. Seeing such a rig with the aggressive TRX face, hood scoop, and ultra-wide street tires certainly makes us nostalgic for the old SRT-10. But alas, truck buyers these days want ruggedness and ground clearance in their performance pickups.

That hasn't stopped Jim from imagining other street truck applications. How about a modern Ramcharger muscle SUV with TRX influence, or a Nissan Titan GT-R?

In the TRX Street post, Jim mentions the popularity of his Chevrolet Silverado ZL1 rendering that inspired more full-size street truck projects. And you know what? We like this idea, too.

There's a bit of irony here, in that Dodge is credited with starting the full-size street truck scene back in 1978 with the Lil' Red Express Truck. The Chevrolet Silverado SS 454 and first-generation F-150 Lightning followed in the early 1990s, with the second-gen Lightning and Dodge Ram SRT-10 arriving in the early-to-mid 2000s. But alas, it was all undone when the F-150 SVT Raptor went on sale in 2010. The off-road-focused truck hilariously outsold the street-happy Lightning, forever altering the performance pickup segment.

Thanks to Jim, we can at least peek into the multiverse where such road-going monsters might exist.