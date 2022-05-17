Listen to this article

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark indicates the brand's first EV could have as much as 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts) when it arrives in 2025. This would allow for effortless acceleration.

"If we're 650 hp now with GT Speed, we will be double that with the BEV,” Hallmark told Automotive News Europe. "But from a 0 to 60 mph point of view, there are diminishing returns. The problem is, it's uncomfortable. And then it just becomes nauseous."

Bentley's boss suggested a solution to this issue by suggesting that the driver could alter the acceleration level. "You can have 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds. Or it can be switched to 1.5 seconds,” he said.

The Bentley EV will ride on the PPE platform, which will also be underneath the Audi Q6 E-Tron and Porsche Macan EV. In terms of styling, Hallmark is still vague. "What we will not do is try and make them look like electric cars," he told ANE.

In an earlier interview, Hallmark gave a more specific response about how the EV might look. "If you're not in SUVs, you're nowhere," he said in 2021. Previous rumors hinted that the vehicle might be a high-riding sedan.

By 2030, Bentley intends to make only EVs, which means multiple models are on the way. "In terms of price point, one of the EVs will be more in that Mulsanne price range than anything that we have today. It has to be," Hallmark told ANE.

In 2020, Bentley previewed its EV future with the EXP 100 GT Concept (gallery above). The model's sleek shape and scissor doors aren't what we're expecting from the electric model the brand actually intends to make.

Bentley is investing £2.5 billion over the next 10 years to build EVs at its Crewe facility in the United Kingdom. The automaker also wants full carbon neutrality by the end of the decade, including the development and production of vehicles.

Before the Bentley EV arrives, the brand intends to offer hybrid versions of every model in its lineup. Several are already available, and recent spy shots show a PHEV version of the Continental GT under development.