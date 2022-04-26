Audi reportedly plans to debut the production version of its A6 E-Tron concept later this year. In preparation of seeing the EV go from show car to road-going vehicle, the artists at Kolesa have renderings imagining how the version in showrooms might look.

The comparison below shows the rendering and the concept. The major change is the front fascia's design. Kolesa believes the production version would have small inlets in each corner. The show car has a larger, black area here.

Audi A6 E-Tron Rendering Audi A6 E-Tron Concept

In the rendering, the grille has sharper points forming the shape of the grille. There's a sensor in the lower fascia instead of the E-Tron branding. A tiny change is that traditional side mirrors replace the camera stalks.

Audi A6 E-Tron Rendering Audi A6 E-Tron Concept

At the back, the changes are even more subtle. The rendering has taillights that become thicker on the edges and taper in the middle. The lamps on the concept are a constant width the whole way across the tail.

The concept also has a less aggressive diffuser than the one on the concept.

The A6 E-Tron rides on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that Audi and Porsche are using for future EVs, like the electric Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 E-Tron crossover.

The concept for the A6 E-Tron uses an electric motor to power each axle. The total output from them is 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). This provides an estimated acceleration to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds.

The concept uses a 100-kilowatt-hour battery that offers an estimated range of 435 miles (700 kilometers). The fast-charging system runs at up to 270 kW. This allows for getting 186 miles (300 kilometers) back after plugging in for 10 minutes.

Following the debut of the production-spec A6 E-Tron four-door, Audi plans to launch a production version of the A6 E-Tron Avant concept in 2024. The only major difference would be the extended roof that offers additional cargo room for a family on the move.