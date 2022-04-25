Many have been quick to criticize Ferrari for expanding its portfolio in a bid to lure in more buyers to the detriment of exclusivity. Adding fuel to this perception is the imminent arrival of the Purosangue, Maranello's first foray into the SUV segment. However, the Italian stallion still knows how to make truly exotic machines and even has a dedicated lineup of models – Icona.

These combine modern performance and technology with retro cues – all for an exorbitant price tag. Following the Monza SP1 and SP2 speedsters, the Daytona SP3 is the latest to join the Icona stable as the brand's aerodynamic car ever. Originally unveiled in November 2021 during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, the 812 Competizione-powered machine finished in Rosso Magma attended Salon Privé London this past weekend.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

Even before its world premiere towards the end of last year, Ferrari had already sold all 599 cars planned for production. It goes to show that limited-run models are still highly sought-after, and we can easily see why. The $2.25-million Daytona SP3 takes after illustrious race cars of the past and gives those design cues a futuristic approach.

The mid-engined V12 supercar is a stunner with nearly 830 horsepower on tap to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in just 2.86 seconds. It's effectively the most powerful ICE ever installed in a Ferrari road car, so it's no wonder deep-pocketed enthusiasts bought all cars right away. As it's the case with ultra-limited models, you had to be invited by the company to have the privilege of owning what will become a collector car.

It's difficult to imagine how the company will be able to top the Daytona with an eventual SP4, but if there's a car brand out there that can do it, it's certainly Ferrari. Suffice it to say, the SP3 is more than just a reskinned 812 Competizione as the two look nothing alike. The fact there's still a V12 in this day and age of downsizing only makes it better.

We can imagine a future in which even though the good ol' combustion engine will be banned from public roads, wealthy buyers would be willing to spend a not-so-small fortune on gasoline-fueled cars restricted to the track. Hopefully, hydrogen-fueled ICEs will catch on, but that's a story for another day.