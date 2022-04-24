The BMW 7 Series is now out and about. And for the very first time, the largest Bimmer sedan gets a full-electric version called the i7. It comes with a polarizing appearance as well, but that isn't new to BMW these days.

But what if the 7er gets a wagon version as well? An unofficial rendering from X-Tomi Designs imagines just that – a new 7 Series Touring that looks like a huge and bold wagon for wealthy families out there. For what it's worth, the 7 Series looks quite fitting to have a Touring version, especially with the black roof that you see in the image above.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series

29 Photos

But is a BMW 7 Series possible? We can't say for sure, but we haven't seen any long-roof 7 Series being tested out in the public. Then again, never say never.

If it happens, though, a BMW 7 Series Touring would be a wicked-fast wagon, especially if it's the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that will propel the fictional vehicle. This mill makes a total output of 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque with a mild-hybrid assist.

At this point, what we're really waiting for is the arrival of the first-ever M3 Touring, which BMW has been teasing for quite a while. The latest of the series of teasers came a few days ago where BMW talks about testing the long-roof M3 at the Nurburgring. It's part of the BMW M3 Touring story – a mini-series from BMW that prepares enthusiasts for the official and full debut of the wagon.

The all-new BMW M3 Touring will debut this year, side by side with the M3 sedan, though BMW has yet to announce an exact launch date as of this writing. Unfortunately, the long-roof M3 won't reach the US showrooms.