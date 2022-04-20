The Bugatti Chiron is already an extremely rare supercar. Production is ongoing, with only 500 slated to be built over the course of several years. The Super Sport and Pur Sport versions are even rarer, but for the affluent purchaser who wants something truly unique, Bugatti's Sur Mesure customization program is ready to make your dreams come true.

To showcase this program, Bugatti shared images of two Chirons featuring exterior and interior touches to make them stand out even more than they already do. We aren't simply talking about a special paint color with some contrast stitching for the interior – Bugatti calls the exterior treatment Vague de Lumiére and it took five weeks to finish on each car, incorporating hand-painted designs with the inspiration being light, or rather, how light reflects off the body.

The more vibrant of the two is a Chiron Super Sport wearing a light blue base color with orange striping and wheels. That's an extremely simple description of the car; the official color names are California Blue and Arancia Mira, and the design is tremendously intricate. The striping covers every body panel, with variations in shape and thickness throughout. At the request of the buyer, the grille sports the number 38 also painted orange Arancia Mira, and the color is prevalent throughout the customized interior.

The second Chiron – this time a Pur Sport – is also striped but a bit more subtle in appearance. Its exterior is a mix of blue with exposed Blue Carbon bodywork overlayed with Nocture stripes. Bugatti lettering in blue takes center stage on the wing, with the red-white-blue French flag providing some extra color on the spoiler endplates. The number 9 painted in French Racing Blue graces the grille, and moving inside, there's more French Racing Blue along with black for interior trim.

For both Chirons, the process of creating these exteriors is labor-intensive. Designs are first envisioned in a two-dimensional format, then applied to the three-dimensional surface of the car. All the striping is hand-painted in multiple layers, adding depth to the overall finish. With the detail work completed, the cars are finished with multiple clear coat layers. Bugatti applied a similar treatment to a Veyron back in 2011, creating a car known as the Grand Sport L'Or Blanc which is included in the photo gallery above.

"The ‘Vague de Lumiére’ paintwork applied to these two examples of our hyper sports cars embodies Bugatti’s fundamental philosophies; craftsmanship, innovation, and heritage," said Bugatti President Christophe Piochon. "We are always striving to enhance the Bugatti customer experience, from point of enquiry through to final handover and aftersales services, to levels never before offered in the automotive world. I’m truly excited to witness what our customers, alongside the Sur Mesure team, create in the years to come."