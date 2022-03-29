Will any of the 10 Bugatti Centodieci buyers put 31,000 miles on their $8.8 million, ultra-rare hypercar? For that matter, will any of the Chiron-based, EB-110-themed land missiles even see 3,100 miles? If we follow the history of such limited-production machines, the answer is likely a resounding no. But that didn't stop Bugatti from racking up such mileage on a Centodieci prototype, thus bringing the testing phase to an end.

To mark the occasion, Bugatti released 10 new photos of the well-traveled Centodieci test car. We don't know if it's the same white car that debuted at Pebble Beach way back in 2019, but it's the same prototype we saw lapping the Nürburgring nearly a year ago. It's also the same prototype we saw in a Freezer. And a desert. And a wind tunnel. Folks, this car has been everywhere, and its final stint at the legendary Nardo test track in Italy is now complete.

“With its high-speed circuit and handling course, the Nardo test center provides the ideal conditions for intensive endurance tests,” said Steffen Leicht, Bugatti's head of endurance testing.

Bugatti says the Centodieci was stress-tested to the tune of 745 miles per day on the sprawling track. That includes sprints up to the hypercar's electronically limited top speed of 236 mph, which is admittedly quite a bit lower than the 261-mph limit given to the Chiron. Though its body pays homage to the epic EB110 from the 1990s, the Centodieci is really a Chiron underneath, right down to the W16 engine pumping out 1,600 horsepower for all four wheels to handle.

“The Centodieci is deliberately driven to its limits in order to guarantee reliable handling at the highest level, even in extreme situations," said Carl Heilenkötter, Bugatti's technical project manager. "Even though most cars never enter this range, it is nonetheless tested. This is the philosophy of the brand and that is why we put such a huge amount of effort into all this testing. Bugatti is committed to the highest quality standards, durability, and customer satisfaction."

From here, all that's left for this Centodieci prototype is a final assessment of the trials and tribulations it's endured for the past year. Once complete, Bugatti will begin deliveries of the 10 production models. Barring unforeseen delays, all of them will be in owners' hands by the end of 2022.