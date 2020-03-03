Last year, Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann announced the French company will unveil two new versions of the Chiron in 2020. Staying true to its promise, today the supercar manufacturer has unveiled the Chiron Pur Sport which puts the emphasis on aerodynamics, weight reduction, and power distribution.

It’s the same 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine underneath the skin but it’s now mated to a recalibrated automatic gearbox. While the peak output remains unchanged at 1,500 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts), the rpm redline has been set 200 rpm higher than on the “standard” Chiron and is now at 6,900 rpm. In addition, 15-percent closer gear ratios of the gearbox further improve the power delivery and engine response which results in 40 percent better elasticity values compared with the Chiron.

Gallery: 2020 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

9 Photos

All that comes hidden underneath a slightly revised body with an aerodynamically optimized front fascia, now featuring wider air openings and an enlarged horseshoe panel at the bottom. At the back, the Chiron Pur Sport wears a 74.8-inch (1.9-meter) wide spoiler generating “serious amounts of downforce”. The refreshed design is complemented by extremely lightweight, highly temperature-resistant exhaust pipes made of 3D-printed titanium.

“We focussed particularly on the agility of the Chiron Pur Sport,” Frank Heyl, Bugatti’s head of exterior design, explains. “The vehicle generates more downforce at the rear axle while the large, front splitter, air inlets, wheel-arch vents featuring optimized air outlets and a reduced vehicle height strike a clean balance at the front.”

The Chiron Pur Sport rides on new wheels which have been designed to boost brakes ventilation and aerodynamics. The so-called Aero alloys are wrapped in special tires developed by Michelin for the limited-run supercar. The Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R rubber comes in 285/30 R20 size at the front and 355/25 R21 at the rear.

Significant tweaks have been made to the chassis, too. The new suspension setup features 65 percent firmer springs at the front and 33 percent firmer springs at the rear, plus an adaptive damping control strategy geared towards performance. Thanks to new titanium brake pad base panels, together with the 35-pound (16-kilogram) lighter wheels and lighter brake discs, the Chiron Pur Sport is 42 lbs (19 kilograms) lighter than a regular Chiron.

“We spoke to customers and realized they wanted a vehicle that is geared even more towards agility and dynamic cornering,” Stephan Winkelmann, Bugatti’s head honcho explains. “A hypersports car that yearns for country roads with as many bends as possible. An unadulterated, uncompromising driving machine.”

Bugatti plans to build just 16 examples of the Chiron Pur Sport, each wearing a price tag of €3.2 million excluding VAT, or $3.55 million at the current exchange rates. Production will begin in the second half of 2020.