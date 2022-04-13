The 2023 Subaru Outback with a fresh face and new tech premieres at the New York International Auto Show. The updated model will go on sale this fall. Pricing will be available closer to launch.

All Outback trim levels, except for the Wilderness, boast a revised front end. The updated lower fascia includes a pair of circular foglights and an inlet for horizontal slats between them. The grille is the same general shape but has a more prominent mesh pattern in the middle. Redesigned headlights have a sharp prong that comes out from the bottom.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Outback Refresh

10 Photos

Subaru also tweaks the fender cladding to accentuate their shape behind the wheels. The automaker claims the revised design for these pieces adds more protection to the body.

All 2023 Outbacks receive an updated version of Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance tech. The camera has a wider field of view, and there's updated software. Models with the available blind-spot detection system gain automatic emergency steering that works with the pre-collision braking to avoid crashes at speeds less than 50 miles per hour.

Plus, the range-topping Touring trim gains a wide-angle mono camera in addition to EyeSight's dual cameras. With this tech, the system has quicker detection of pedestrians and bicycles in an intersection.

The 2023 Outback continues to be available with an 11.6-inch infotainment system. However, it gains standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The powertrain range for the 2023 Outback doesn't change. A 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder makes 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. There's also a 2.4-liter turbocharged mill that produces 260 hp at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft. at 2,000 rpm. A CVT is the only gearbox available.

A small tweak is that the Onyx grade of the 2023 Outback is available with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-four engine, in addition to the previous 2.4-liter turbocharged powerplant. This model also gets a standard power moonroof, new black window molding and black 18-inch wheels.

The Wilderness comes with a standard removable cargo area tray.

The Limited trim level gains a 12-way power driver's seat with two-position memory to replace the previous 10-way adjustment. The available heated steering wheel now has 360-degree warming, rather than just a portion of it.

The top-spec Touring trim receives new black Nappa leather with contrasting tan stitching. It also gets a digital rearview mirror with auto-dimming and a compass.