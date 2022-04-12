Are we getting close to a BMW X5 reveal? It's quite possible, though the hotter X5 M may not be part of that celebration. Still, frequent sightings of prototypes – especially when camouflage starts coming off – are often a sign that all will be revealed soon.

This is our second sighting of the high-performance X5 M in just a few days. In fact, we saw this exact same test vehicle on April 8, cruising around outside the Nürburgring. Now, our spies caught it racing on the Green Hell itself, but in the process, it lost heavy camo coverings for the corners of the front fascia. It's easily our best look thus far of the changes occurring on the X5 M's chin.

Gallery: BMW X5 M Facelift Nurburgring Spy Photos

As such, we easily see the prominent vertical and horizontal bars for the lower grille, replacing the mesh design of the current model. It also appears the corner vents will shrink just a bit. However, the overall shape of the lower grille and vents look similar to the present X5 M, so don't expect anything radical. We already know the updated SUV will have thinner headlights, but this new collection of images captures the outline of the lights in excellent detail. We can also see the outline of the upper grille through the camo wrap; it will adopt the wider, angular design used on the X6.

At the rear, all the camouflage is in place but we still expect only minimal changes revolving around updated taillight designs. The same goes for the interior, where you might find some updated trim options. There's always the possibility of a larger touchscreen, and the next X5 M could wield the company's iDrive8 infotainment system.

Of course, the X5 M is all about power and we don't expect any changes in that formula either. In this case, that's a good thing as the SUV's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 pumps out a healthy 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) in top trim.

Rumors say the standard X5 facelift could be revealed sometime in April, which could be a couple of weeks or even a couple of days from now. Even if the X5 M doesn't partake in that debut, we should see it before the end of the year or early next year as a 2023 model.