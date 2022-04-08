We know what you're thinking. Probably, anyway, especially if you have knowledge of the American automotive industry in the 1970s. Cars with factory-installed denim interiors have cropped up from time to time, though the infamous AMC Gremlin Levi Edition is arguably the one everyone remembers first. With its weird styling and lackluster power, the Gremlin with the blue jean interior is still the butt of many automotive jokes to this day.

Don't laugh at this Ferrari SF90 Stradale, however. Yes, it also has a denim interior and yes, it came that way from Ferrari through its Tailor Made program. As explained by duPont Registry, this car was created at the request of a "very lucky client" and is a bespoke build, featuring Kuroki Superstone Bleach Denim seats.

You won't find any orange Levi-spec contrast stitching here, but you will find red inserts in the headrests and lower seatbacks. There's more blue for the carbon fiber seat frames. The dash features blue leather and more denim. Even the paddle shifters are blue.

There's more to this special SF90 Stradale than denim seats. At a glance, the roof appears black but look closer and you'll see it's actually a dark blue. Specifically, the exposed carbon is Scotland Blue, highlighted with a single red racing stripe down the middle. You'll also notice some added carbon fiber accessories on the exterior, which are part of the Assetto Fiorano package. It rides on a set of spoked carbon fiber wheels from the factory, and with everything mixed together, we're not the least bit shy in saying we absolutely love it.

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale shared the car on Instagram (post embedded above), showing some of the special touches on this bespoke build. One thing we don't know about is the owner of this fresh Ferrari, but we have all kinds of respect for whoever came up with this vision. Carbon fiber supercars swathed in Alcantara are everywhere, but a denim interior for a 986-horsepower Ferrari? That's something truly unique.