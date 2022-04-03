Are looking for a small convertible SUV? Well then maybe the VW T-Roc convertible is the perfect SUV for you. This convertible version of the compact VW T-Roc SUV adds a unique open-top experience to the T-Roc which completely transforms its level of practicality and occasion.

The VW T-Roc SUV debuted in 2017 riding on VW’s MQB A1 platform. This compact SUV slots under the larger VW Tiguan and is considered to be the SUV equivalent to the VW Golf. The T-Roc never made it to American shores where customers look to the compact VW Taos which slots under the Tiguan.

The VW T-Roc follows the VW Golf’s usual trim lineup and even introduced a high-performance T-Roc R trim in 2019. The shocking addition of the T-Roc Cabrio came in 2020 when VW showcased their new drop-top SUV.

The 2020 T-Roc Cabrio is meant to fill the gap left by the departure of the VW Beetle, which ended production in 2019, and the VW Golf Cabrio the ended production in 2016.

To turn the T-Roc from a practical compact SUV into a four-seater convertible took a great deal of engineering and custom bodywork. For starters, the T-Roc Cabrio is now a coupe rather than a normal four-door SUV which required new body panels to accommodate the change. In fact, every piece of sheet metal behind the front wheels is all new. The T-Roc Cabrio has a longer wheelbase than the normal base SUV to help cope with the new folding fabric roof.

Instead of a rear hatch, the T-Roc Cabrio has a smaller traditional trunk that has 284.0-liters of space which is a reduction of 161.0-liters of space compared to the normal T-Roc. This design change was required to accommodate the power-folding fabric roof that occupies much of the truck space when closed.

For American customers seeking a convertible VW SUV, you’re sadly out of luck as the T-Roc and the T-Roc Cabrio are simply not made for American shores. Maybe a used Land Rover Evoque Cabrio could do the trick?