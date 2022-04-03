When you want a Kia SUV that can go off-roading, you have to choose between the Sorento and the Telluride in the US. These two differ in size but unfortunately, both of them come with unibody construction, which isn't exactly ideal for tough situations. For the more traditional crowd, body-on-frame SUVs are still the weapon of choice.

But did you know that Kia once sold a body-on-frame SUV in the US in the name of the Borrego? It was pulled off the market in 2010 due to poor sales, never to return again. In Korea, however, it soldiered on as the 2023 Kia Mohave.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Mohave

2 Photos

Now on its second facelift based on the Masterpiece Concept from 2019, the Kia Mohave still uses the same old platform as the Borrego's, though heavily updated for the modern times. It's currently being sold in South Korea, and this video from Asian Petrolhead gives us a preview of what the US has been missing in the supposed tough SUV.

The Kia Mohave is slightly bigger than the Sorento but smaller than the Telluride, hence the limited yet adequate cabin space as explained by the 6'2" presenter of the video above. The ride height's taller, as well, which is expected since it rides on a ladder-frame chassis.

Another feature that we're missing is the Mohave's turbodiesel V6 that's good for 253 horsepower (189 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. This oil-burner is equipped with a new device to reduce emissions due to regulations in Korea. Moreover, a rear-biased, all-wheel-drive system is also available as an option in Korea, paired with terrain modes. This makes this SUV ready for various terrains, something that off-roaders will definitely appreciate.

For pricing, the 2023 Kia Mohave starts at $41,100 (at current exchange rates) and ceilings to nearly $49,000 for the range-topping Mohave Gravity.