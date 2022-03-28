RM Sotheby's auctioned a 2005 Ford GT, which musician Kid Rock owned since new, for $638,000 at the company's sale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The American supercar had just 3,096 miles (4,983 kilometers) on it. The winning bidder also received a guitar with Kid Rock's autograph and a poster signed by Camilo Pardo, the vehicle's designer.

Kid Rock's GT was one of 669 examples from the 2005 model year in Mark IV Red with painted white stripes, according to the RM Sotheby's listing. Including the painted stripes, the rocker ordered his car with the options: forged aluminum BBS wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and a McIntosh stereo.

Gallery: 2005 Ford GT Kid Rock 2022 Fort Lauderdale RM Sotheby's Auction

17 Photos

As a refresher, the GT packs a mid-mounted supercharged 5.4-liter V8 making 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) or torque. A six-speed manual was the only gearbox choice. The car was able to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers hour) in under 4.0 seconds.

According to RM Sotheby's auction listing, Kid Rock's car is "a very early production example" of the GT40 with a build date in August 2004. To put that in perspective, Ford delivered the first example of the supercar to a customer on August 4, 2004. Former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley was the buyer.

Whether it was the early build date, low mileage, connection to Kid Rock, or some combination of these factors, $638,000 is a strong result for a first-gen Ford GT. RM Sotheby's sold three other examples of the supercar so far in 2022. A yellow 2006 model year car went for $544,000 at the Amelia Island 2022 auction. A silver 2005 unit at the same auction sold for $538,500. A white 2005 GT brought $437,250 at the same Fort Lauderdale sale as Kid Rock's.

The current iteration of the Ford GT is now winding down production. The final build reportedly happens in December 2022. Before then, the Blue Oval is teasing a Holman Moody Heritage Edition with a gold body.

There are rumors about Ford making a small run of GTs with more power as a way to say farewell to the model. There is lots of speculation and even some spy shots that might hint at the vehicle's development, but the automaker isn't saying anything official yet.