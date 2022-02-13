2022 marks the end of the current generation Ford GT’s production run and we miss it already. This race-bred track munching supercar was the product of decades of heritage in the international stage of endurance racing. Much like the original GT40, Ford created this generation Ford GT with one goal, win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a goal it achieved on its first try in spectacular fashion. The modern motorsport legend is down to its final 250 cars marking the end of an era that will live on in Ford history.

2016 marked 50 years since Ford won the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans with the groundbreaking GT40. This impressive feat was the result of years of intense work required to build a race car capable of beating Ferrari. Ferrari’s race cars were legends around Le Mans and in the 1950s and 1960s nobody won more 24 hours of Le Mans than Ferrari.

After Ford’s attempt to purchase Ferrari fell through the Ford Motor company shifted its efforts and extra funds towards a campaign to humiliate Ferrari on the world stage. With help from legends like Carol Shelby, Ken Miles, Bruce McLaren, Mario Andretti, and more, Ford bested Ferrari and cemented itself as a Le Mans Legend.

With the second generation of the Ford GT nearing the end of its production cycle, Multimatic the company that builds Ford GT expects to complete production of all 1,350 units by December 2022. That means that we’ll have to wait until the next time Ford is ready to remind motorsport fans of its endurance racing pedigree to see the third generation Ford GT. We’re certainly sad to see production end, but we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this historic nameplate.