Is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody king of the drag strip? To find out the team at Sam Car Legion setup a drag race with a Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS to see if American muscle beats German motorsport engineering. Can the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody keep with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its quick shifting PDK dual-clutch transmission? Let’s find out.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody is a perfect vehicle to take to the drag strip. Thanks to its powerful engine and wide rear tires, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody is a favorite among amateur drag racers. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 707 horsepower (538 Kilowatts) and 656 lb-ft (890 Newton Meters) of torque. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody uses its larger fenders to home massive 305/35ZR20 rear tires, which are substantially wider than a normal Hellcat’s 275/40ZR20 rear tire.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody featured in this video uses the 6-speed manual transmission over the 8-speed automatic option. The 6-speed manual transmission in the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody features a launch control system, however, the manual transmission Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody isn’t quite a quick as the automatic. In testing conducted by Car and Driver, the automatic Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody took only 3.8 seconds while the manual required 4.0 seconds.

To take on the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Sam Car Legion brought along a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS featured in this video may have a similar red paint job to the Challenger, but that’s where the similarities end. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 engine that produces 520 horsepower (388 Kilowatts) and 346 lb-ft (469 Newton Meters) of torque on the way to a 9,000rpm redline. With the 992 GT3 RS currently in development testing at the Nurburgring it's important to remember what made the 991.2 so special. This motorsport bred flat-6 is mated to Porsche’s PDK dual clutch transmission which sends power to the rear wheels. This 7-speed dual-clutch transmission allows the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.0 seconds.

Can the Porsche 911 GT3 RS beat out the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody on it’s home turf in a drag race? Let’s find out.