Every single next-generation Audi to be launched will represent the respective model's last ICE hurrah. The Four Rings have announced plans to end the production of combustion-engined cars in 2033, with a possible extension in China depending on local demand. Case in point, the third-generation Q5 will be the final to get TFSI and TDI engines. It's expected to land at some point in 2023, and in the meantime, it has been speculatively rendered.

The adjacent design exercise is more than just a shot in the dark since it takes after the first batch of spy shots we published earlier this week. The front fascia will borrow a thing or two from Audi's recent crop of electric crossovers, such as the Q4 E-Tron. A boost in size was seemingly noticeable for the camouflaged prototypes, which had the side mirrors mounted at the base of the A-pillar. On the outgoing Q5, the mirrors are pushed back towards the driver.

2024 Audi Q5 unofficial rendering 2024 Audi Q5 spy photo

Another change is the positioning of the door handles since they've been moved slightly higher while the upper character line now sits below them. The back shows a narrower, more conventional tailgate, thus eschewing the wraparound layout of the first two generations of the Audi Q5. While the prototypes lacked the final taillights, we got the impression those test vehicles were hiding a light bar that has been integrated into these renderings.

An educated guess tells us the crossover will largely inherit the engine lineup from the forthcoming Audi A4 (B10). The two will share the MLB platform and next-generation gasoline and diesel engines with more electrification baked in than ever. These have already been engineered as Audi ended the development of ICEs about a year ago, switching focus to electric powertrains.

2024 Audi Q5 unofficial rendering 2024 Audi Q5 spy photo

Non-PHEV models will all (or most of them) likely have a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup while the cars owners will be able to plug in are believed to feature a bigger battery pack for greater electric range. Since Audi Sport has refrained from doing a full-fat RS Q5 so far, we wouldn't hold our breath for that to happen with the Mk3. There might be a warm SQ5, but it's likely too late for the RS treatment.

We should have a lot more spy shots in the coming months, and hopefully, Audi will gradually drop the camouflage to unlock more design details.