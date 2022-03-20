Infiniti will be expanding its crossover lineup soon. In a make meeting last week, the automaker has promised its dealers that a new model will arrive by 2025, according to a report by Automotive News. The new crossover will slot in between the QX50 and QX60 but will use the latter's platform. However, it will be a two-row model as opposed to the three-row QX60.

Apart from the new model, Infiniti also previewed the redesigned version of the QX80 SUV, as well as the brand's first electric vehicle. The latter is said to be a raised, swoopy sedan built by 2025 at Nissan's plant in Mississippi.

In the Automotive News report, Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions, said that the new Infiniti model will be a right-sized model for "empty nesters and smaller families" – a segment the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLE dominate.

When it comes to electrification, Kargar told Automotive News that it won't be forgetting its ICE-powered models as it expands its EV portfolio. He believes many customers will still look for conventionally-powered cars even by 2030.

To recall, Infiniti announced in November 2021 that it will sell mostly electric vehicles by 2030. In a video presentation then, the company said that it "will not let the size of our battery alone define us, but rather, empower customers to choose the power source that fits their lifestyle."

Infiniti also teased shadowy images of a low-slung model in its announcement last year. While mostly a concept, what made the teaser interesting was when the footage flashed a working tachometer, hinting that it will be a hybrid model rather than a full-fledged EV.

For what it's worth, this is an interesting move for Infiniti, considering that most automakers have already pledged a full-on charge to electrification. We'll know more about this in the next few years or so, along with the new crossover that will join the lineup soon.