One of the very few SUVs of American origins to be sold in Europe is being renewed for 2022 as Jeep is once again selling the Grand Cherokee on the Old Continent. The midsize SUV was originally unveiled in the long-wheelbase L version in January 2021 before the standard model joined the company's US portfolio in late September. It's the two-row model Euro folks will be getting, and only in the 4xe flavor.

Yes, Jeep has decided to sell the new Grand Cherokee on this side of the pond only with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Much like its American cousin, it combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with a pair of electric motors for a total output of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.

We'll remind you the US-spec SUV is also offered with naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8 engines. However, these have no place in Europe where not only there are huge taxes on large-displacement engines, but emissions regulations are slowly but surely killing big and thirsty engines.

Consequently, the PHEV will represent the sole choice and promises to offer up to 32 miles (51 kilometers) of purely electric range. As expected, the number is slightly higher than the 25 miles (40 kilometers) Jeep has quoted for the Grand Cherokee 4xe in the US where tests are more realistic than the WLTP standard.

Seen here is the Exclusive Launch Edition fitted with all the proverbial bells and whistles. It rides on massive 21-inch polished wheels and can be ordered exclusively online until March 30. You'll still have to visit your dealer to complete the order and pick from one of the four following colors: Velvet Red, Baltic Gray, Bright White, or Diamond Black. All will share a black roof and chrome accents.

Aside from the usual fully digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment measuring 10.1 inches, the Grand Cherokee Exclusive Launch Edition gets a 10.25-inch display just for the front passenger. To sweeten the pot, Jeep throws in a 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh sounds system, wireless charging, and customizable LED ambient lighting.

It's available to order starting today in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria, Luxemburg, and The Netherlands. The Exclusive Launch Edition will set you back a hefty €94,000 in Italy where the BMW X5 xDrive45e begins at €84,000 before you start adding options. It makes the US-spec Grand Cherokee 4xe quite the bargain, at $59,495.