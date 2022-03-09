The 2023 Ram ProMaster debuts with a refreshed look, new tech, and some upgraded body options to make the model more competitive in the commercial van segment. Sales begin in the third quarter of 2022.

The 2023 ProMaster has a fresh face that might be aesthetically polarizing to some viewers. Compared to last year (see comparison below), the plastic portion of the bumper is more angular, and there are large, trapezoidal openings in the lower corners. It has a step to make accessing the wiper blades and windshield easier. The grille is available entirely in black or with a chrome surround and black mesh background.

2023 Ram ProMaster 2022 Ram ProMaster

The ProMaster comes standard with brighter halogen headlights than before, and the LED lamps have a longer illumination range, too. Customers can also get fog lights.

At the back, there's a new roll-up door option that Ram is positioning at customers who frequently need to load and unload cargo. The construction of the panel uses anodized aluminum to lower the weight.

Ram also adds a new, super-high roof configuration that adds 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of headroom compared to the next lower height the company offers. This setup is available on the 13.5-foot length version of the van. The roll-up door is also an option for this setup.

The 2023 ProMaster is available in two new colors: Ceramic Gray and Spitfire Orange.

If any users want a darker look, there's now an optional Black Appearance Package that provides a shadowy look to the grille and badges. Customers can select black wheels with a machined face or a silver appearance.

Under the hood, there's a revised 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that makes 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 250 pound-feet (339 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 280 hp (224 kW) and 260 lb-ft (364 Nm) last year. It continues to use a nine-speed automatic that turns the front wheels.

To make driving easier, the 2023 ProMaster is now available with parallel and perpendicular park assist. The standard features include a high-resolution backup camera. Buyers can add a digital rearview mirror that can function in all driving modes and a 360-degree Surround View camera system.

The interior of the van now has the Uconnect 5 software for the infotainment system. It can display on a 7- or 10-inch touchscreen. The cabin also gains an optional wireless charging pad.