During a report on this morning's Today show on NBC, reporter Vicky Nguyen mistakenly used an electric vehicle to demonstrate how to save gas.

Her piece was about ways to save money at the gas pump, a timely topic considering gas prices are now at record levels. However, while advising viewers to turn off their car when idling for more than 10 seconds, the video shows Nguyen sitting in a Ford Mustang Mach-E and pressing the start/stop button to turn it off. The next cut shows her pulling out packages from the Mach-E's rear cargo area while advising viewers to remove excess weight from their cars to increase fuel efficiency.

We don't want to be too hard on Nguyen, as it's just as likely she knew the car she was using was an EV as it is she was unaware of the error. Maybe it's her personal car and the only camera-ready vehicle she had access to on short notice. Who knows, but the fact remains you can't squeeze water from a rock, nor can you save gas by turning off your EV.

The whole thing reminds us of a quote by legendary automotive journalist and editor David E. Davis.

I say the daily press should confine its troubled musings to the eternal issues, like skin blemishes, erectile dysfunction, and world peace. They have my permission to discuss the automobile business, but when they start talking about the automobiles themselves, they quickly get beyond their depth. - David E. Davis

Well said.