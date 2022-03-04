Porsche is currently developing a high-riding, rally-inspired version of the 911 that reportedly goes by the name Dakar. If you don't want to wait for it or don't have the money, the Austrian company Vagabund is offering a rugged Safari conversion for the Porsche 944 and 924 from the 1975 to 1991 model years. The price for all of the upgrades is €9,900 ($10,809 at current exchange rates).

The package includes lifting the vehicle by 1.575 inches (40 millimeters). There are new spring plates and rear shocks. Vagabund powder coats the original wheels in black or gold, and customers can select 205/70/R15 Maxxis Trepador or Bridgestone Dueler A/T tires. The buyer also gets a matching, full-sized spare wheel that can mount on the roof rack.

Gallery: Vegabund Porsche 944 Safari

18 Photos

In front, Vegabund fits a bank of lights using four HELLA Rallye 1000 or Comet 500 lamps, depending on the customer's choice. The company's UV-resistant stickers decorate the exterior. There is also a set of rubber mud flaps.

Inside, there's a short shifter. A Vegabund horn button is on the steering wheel.

As options, Vegabund offers the Safari with an aluminum skid plate, hydraulic handbrake, studded tires, a limited-slip differential, coilover suspension upgrade, and a stainless steel exhaust.

Vegabund does this work at its shop in Graz, Austria. On its site, the company suggests interested customers ship their 944 or 924 donor car to them for the Safari conversion.

If you want a few of these parts without the full conversion, Vegabund offers the skid plate for €699 ($763). The roof rack costs €1,499 ($1,635).

Rather than the 924 and 944, it's far more common to see safari conversion of older 911s. Singer even built a wild example that took inspiration from the Dakar Rally-winning Porsche 953 and 959. It featured a tall ride height and huge fender flares.The high-riding suspension had dual, adjustable dampers at each corner. Power came from a twin-turbo, air-cooled 3.6-liter flat-six making about 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts).

The vehicle got Singer into hot water with Porsche because of the "Porsche" lettering on the car. The builder had to remove the name to comply with the German automaker.