If you are looking for a V10-powered family vehicle, your options are very, very limited. In fact, if you need some everyday practicality in a wagon form, you’ll basically have to choose between an Audi RS6 (2008-2010) and a BMW M5 (E60/E61). These are two mighty powerful family long-roof vehicles with two of the most insane combustion engines of the recent past. Let’s talk about the latter of the two.

The M5 (E60/E61) is still regarded by many BMW enthusiasts as one of the greatest machines ever built by the Bavarian company. There’s just one problem, though - the seven-speed SMG single-clutch automated manual. It’s the weakest link in the equation that could never keep up with the high-revving V10 killing a great deal of fun and performance. However, there’s always a solution available - just replace the seven-speed gearbox with a classic six-speed manual.

But then, there’s another issue. The three-pedal transmission was available only in North America, while the wagon body style was sold exclusively in Europe. What if someone wants a wagon with a stick shift, then? The folks over at EverythingM3s (UK) come to the rescue providing all their know-how in working on performance Bimmers. One of their latest projects meets the exact criteria mentioned above - a V10 under the hood, a wagon body style, and three pedals under the steering wheel.

The white M5 Touring featured in the video at the top of this page will soon be shipped to its new owner but the Supercar Driver channel on YouTube was given exclusive access for a day behind the wheel. We won’t spoil all the fun you are about to witness and enjoy, but we will just mention the car feels absolutely amazing in corners, judging by the reactions of the driver. The naturally-aspirated engine, in turn, is an absolute blast from an era when the rev limiter was sitting way higher than on the majority of modern cars.