Once upon a time, long before hoverboards or kick scooters, even before rollerblades and skateboards, there were roller skates. People would head to indoor roller rinks, lace up these wheeled boots, and generally spend the next hour perfecting the art of trying to look cool while falling. Constantly. Hey, it was the 1970s. There were worse ways to injure yourself.

It also wasn't uncommon to see waitstaff at the local drive-in restaurant wearing roller skates, bringing food to customers in cars all while displaying exceptional balance. That's where this crazy car-sized roller skate draws inspiration, and yes, it's an actual car. A single seat at the top is where the driver sits, surveying the world from a 14-foot perch while a Chevrolet V8 engine rumbles underneath. Folks, say hello to the Roller Skate Car.

This wild ride is obviously completely custom, right down to its frame that was built from a hodgepodge of parts. Power comes from a 5.7-liter Chevy V8, which goes through an automatic transmission to a solid axle driving the rear wheels. You won't find a driveshaft, however, because the engine and transmission sit quite a ways above the axle. Instead, a chain extends down to the differential, and if that seems like a sketchy setup, consider that this is a ginormous freaking roller skate made out of fiberglass. The entire thing is sketchy.

That's no joke, either. It's 14-feet tall but only 13-feet long, and with such a short wheelbase, it's not the most stable vehicle in the world. Top speed is said to be around 20 mph, but it's not clear if that's a mechanically limited speed or just the point at which the driver risks certain death going faster. That's especially true considering the car has no suspension. The only give from the undercarriage comes from the four slick dragster tires, chosen not for grip but because they look like big roller skate wheels.

It's not fast. It's a bit tippy to drive. It's not remotely practical. But we can't deny that it's pretty darned cool. And in the ever-expanding world of weird automotive projects, it's safe to say you'll never, ever see anything else like it.