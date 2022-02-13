If we look at the recently redesigned models from Land Rover, its design language has been relatively cautious. Case in point, the 2023 Range Rover looks much like its predecessor, albeit with a more interesting rear end. The second-generation models of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport also reflect the British automaker's direction.

Our friends from Kolesa.ru took a shot at rendering the next-generation Range Rover Sport based on recent spy shots. The result is an SUV with an evolutionary redesign instead of a revolutionary one. For this digital redesign, the SUV has slimmer headlights and grille, along with a simplified LED signature. The bumper intakes span the vehicle's width instead of being segregated in three places.

On to the sides, the roof goes down ever so slightly towards the rear like the outgoing model. The traditional clamshell hood remains, and the render even includes the Velar-style pop-out door handles. Kolesa.ru even added the redesigned wheels based on the spy photos. As for the rear, the site reckons the future Range Rover Sport will have a strip high up the tailgate that houses the lights and garnish. The bumper-mounted license plate holder seen in the test car is also present in the render.

But what do we know so far about the future SUV? The 2023 Range Rover Sport will use a modified MLA-Flex platform that underpins the full-sized version. Engine options are likely to be similar to its big brother, meaning a range of mild-hybrid six-cylinder gas and turbodiesel units. A plug-in hybrid is also in the cars, along with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that might come from BMW. That eight-cylinder option is what might power the high-performance SVR model.

For now, Land Rover is not mentioning when it will launch the third-generation Range Rover Sport. But given that the car is wearing less camouflage these days, we could see its premiere before the end of the year.