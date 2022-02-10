Electric cars like to crush gas-powered ones at the drag strip, but internal combustion engines aren't out of the fight yet. A new Hoonigan video pits a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid against a potent and modified 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus to see which is the quicker of the two in a series of 1,000-foot drag races.

The R8 is powerful, sporting a pair of turbochargers on its 5.2-liter V10. The engine makes a claimed 1,700 horsepower (1,267 kilowatts), putting power to the ground through a dual-clutch transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Tesla isn't a slouch, with 1,020 hp (760 kW) listed as its output. The dual-motor Tesla has all-wheel drive, too, but it is also heavier than the Audi. The Tesla tips the scales at 4,828 pounds (2,189 kilograms), while the Audi is 1,100 lbs (498 kg) lighter. That's a big gap.

Electric vehicles have one advantage over gas-powered ones – instant torque. However, not even Tesla could produce enough to fend off the Audi. The first race had both launching off the start line, with the Audi getting out ahead of the Tesla. The Audi maintained its lead, with the EV unable to close the gap, crossing the finish line several car lengths behind the R8. The R8 just has a lot of power behind it.

The second race is different, with the Audi giving the Tesla a head start – two car lengths. It doesn't make the race any fairer. The Audi instantly closes that gap as soon as it leaves the line, blowing past the Tesla. It appears the Tesla driver lets off the accelerator once the Audi flies past. It wasn't a stellar outing for the electric vehicle, but we've seen the Tesla lay waste to many other makes and models. Gas-powered cars can still surprise.