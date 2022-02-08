The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will have a starting cost in the high $30,000 range, an anonymous source from Alfa Romeo tells Motor1.com. The most expensive examples will be in the low $50,000 range, according to this info.

The Tonale will arrive in the US in three trim levels. The entry-level grade will be the Sprint, and it will come exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 256 hp (191 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. This powertrain will exclusively come with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Gallery: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

22 Photos

The mid-range model will be the Ti. It will also be available with this 2.0-liter turbo engine, but buyers will also be able to upgrade to the plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This setup will combine a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a six-speed automatic and a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. The total system output will be 272 hp (203 kW).

The PHEV will use a 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. This model will be able to cover over 30 miles (48 kilometers) on a charge, according to Alfa's estimate. On a level 2 charger, fully topping up the pack will take about 2.5 hours.

The Veloce grade will sit at the top of the range. It will only come with the PHEV powertrain.

All models of the Tonale will come with amenities like full LED headlights and an impressive suite of safety tech. Inside, there will be a 12.3-inch digital infotainment cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The tech will run on the Uconnect 5 software suite that will include support for Alexa home-to-car and car-to-home communication with smart devices.

At sub-$40,000, the Tonale's price will be competitive with the base versions of other premium European crossover of a similar size. For example, the 2022 Audi Q3 has a starting cost of $37,595 after destination. Similarly, an entry-level 2022 X1 xDrive28i goes for $38,395.

The Tonale will go on sale in the US in the first quarter of 2023.