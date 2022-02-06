Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.

Spending over a thousand aftermarket hours, Aquilla's BRZ is definitely not for everyone, and that's fine.

Sitting only an inch from the ground, this BRZ represents the Shokatan subculture, which means going as low as possible to the ground. He also used stretched tires so the profile from the rubber's really thin. In combination with the fixed suspension, Aquilla said that the ride's really bumpy. We're not surprised.

Another subculture Aquilla touches on is Onikyan, which means 'demon camber.' In fact, the Subaru has so much negative camber, it's practically running on the tires' sidewalls. The front wheels measure 18x12 inches while the rear's a bit wider at 18x13. The front camber's set at -50 while the rear's at a ridiculous -63. Because of this, this slammed BRZ's steering wheel only turns up to 180 degrees, making U-turns impossible.

Do you see those crazy exhaust pipes at the back of Aquilla's BRZ? Those represent the Bosozuku subculture. It's pretty rampant among various types of cars in Japan, such as vans, sedans, and even Kei cars, but seeing it on a slammed coupe is quite interesting.

Aquilla's pretty aware of the public's perception of his car, but he doesn't really care. Some people love it, while some – and understandably so – are appalled by it. We say to each his own and we laud him for going for what he wants rather than listen to what others have to say.

How about you? What do you think of this bonkers car build? Crazy or just plain cool? Let us know your thoughts below.