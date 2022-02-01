Production of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has come to an end, according to information from MB Passion. The company built slightly more than 1,700 units of the hardcore version of the sports coupe.

Motor1.com reached out to Mercedes to confirm this report.

The GT Black Series debuted in July 2020 and revived the high-performance branding for the first time since 2014. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft that revs to 7,200 rpm. The mill makes 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). It uses a reinforced seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for ultra-quick shifts.

The GT Black Series can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds and reach 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 9.0 seconds. The top speed is 202 mph (325 kph).

The body uses pieces from the GT3 and GT4 race cars. The tweaks include a larger grille and a manually adjustable front splitter. There are big vents in the grille and fenders. A massive wing attaches to the rear, and it's capable of electronic adjustment up to 20 degrees.

In 2020, the coupe managed to set a lap record for production cars around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6 minutes 43.61 seconds. Later, a Manthey Performance Porsche 911 GT2 RS beat the Mercedes with a time of 6:38.835. A customer had to add the upgrade package to the GT2 through the Porsche’s Tequipment accessory range to have a car like the one that ran around the 'Ring.

In the US, the GT Black Series had a starting price of $326,050 after the $1,050 destination charge. They began arriving in the country in early 2021. If someone in Germany wanted one, the base cost was €335,240.