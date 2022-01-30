What do most modern performance cars have in common? If you answered Michelin tires then you’re on the correct track. Every time a new high-performance car debuts it seems more and more common to see a set of bespoke set of Michelin tires as part of the build package. Based on a press release by Michelin Japan we get a glimpse into Michelin’s quest to improve upon the best tire on earth the current Michelin PS 4S tire with the all-new Michelin Pilot Sport 5.

In recent years tires have gained a lot more respect. Sure a new set of tires isn’t as exciting as an ECU tune, or a new set of coilovers, but a good set of tires can transform your car’s driving experience. Good tires can improve every measurable metric of your car’s performance and they’re the only part of your car that’s supposed to touch the ground. That means all the engineering that goes into your car’s construction relies on the tires to perform.

Now that we’re established the importance of tires why does the new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 stand out? Well based on qualitative data and quantitative information from years of reviews, many agree that the current Michelin Pilot Sport 4S is the best tire on the market. The new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 improved upon the Pilot Sport 4S in both quantitative testing and qualitative feedback.

The new Pilot Sport 5 is 1.7% seconds faster than the Pilot Sport 4S on a wet lap on Michelin’s test track. In addition to the wet performance, the Pilot Sport 5 is 1.5% faster than its predecessor on a dry lap. The New Pilot Sport 5 press release isn’t just about numbers either. Michelins goes into detail about how they improved the feel of these new tires, which should result in even more driving pleasure. We can’t wait to try these out.