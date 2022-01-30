A new Ford Ranger Raptor is upon us, and the Blue Oval has made sure that we all know about it through a cryptic QR-code teaser during the standard Ranger's reveal last year.

While we wait for the launch of the real thing, our friends from Kolesa imagine what the next Ranger Raptor could look like through these two renderings. These unofficial images were based on the recent spy shots of gnarly pickup, which may or may not be accurate. For what it's worth, we think they're close.

The renderings here follow the upcoming Ford Ranger design ethos. The C-shaped DRLs, the squared-off corners, and the non-simple taillight graphics all align with the new Ranger. The only deviations, which are expected based on the outgoing model, are the front bumper design and the FORD wordmark on the grille. The proportions of the bumper and the fog-lamp housing bode well on this unofficial rendering.

At the rear, a similar wordmark is also present, sitting over a blacked-out portion. Interestingly, the rear bumper doesn't have the step board found on the regular Ranger – a feature that's also missing on the spotted prototype on Thai roads.

The most important detail to know about the next Ranger Raptor would be its powertrain setup. A V6 gasoline engine with two turbos could make its appearance based on the teaser from last year. The turbodiesel V6 is also a probable candidate for other markets.

In case you want something even hotter, Ford is allegedly working on a V8-powered Ranger Raptor R. However, we're not holding our breath for that one as that isn't confirmed at this point.

Perhaps the biggest question is: will the Ranger Raptor ever be available for the US market? We have to wait and see.