Nissan introduced the new Z back in August 2021 and yet there are still quite a few juicy details we are missing. Thankfully, one of the most important pieces of the puzzle has now fallen into place courtesy of a leaked order guide for the Canadian market. Mirroring the US model, the version due to be sold in the country known for its delicious maple syrup will be offered in Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec trim levels.

Without further ado, the entry-level Z Sport in Canada equipped with the manual gearbox tips the scales at 1,581 kilograms (3,486 pounds). Swap the standard six-speed manual in favor of an optional nine-speed automatic and it adds 29 kg (64 lbs), increasing the curb weight to 1,610 kg (3,550 lbs).

Being the base trim level, it has the least amount of kit and therefore is the lightest of the bunch. As a refresher, the base 370Z with the manual weighed 1,511 kg (3,333 lbs), so its replacement has put on 70 kg (153 lbs).

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Z

54 Photos

Z Performance adds bigger 19-inch wheels (instead of an 18-inch set), a mechanical limited-slip differential, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, heated front seats, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. In addition, the midlevel Z has front and rear spoilers, chunkier Nissan Performance brakes, and leather on the steering wheel and seats.

As for the Proto Spec, it weighs the same as the Performance since it's all about visual upgrades: yellow brake calipers, bronze wheels, leather upholstery with yellow stitching, and similar cosmetic tweaks. The Z Performance and Z Proto Spec tip the scales at 1,604 kg (3,536 lbs) with the manual and 1,634 kg (3,602 lbs) with the automatic.

Doing the math, the more generously equipped trim levels weigh an extra 23 kg (51 lbs) in manual guise and 24 kg (53 lbs) for the automatic compared to the base Sport.

The document shared by Nissan Z Club reiterates the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 makes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. Speaking of which, the Canadian version comes with an engine block heater for those harsh winter mornings. Elsewhere, the Z Sport gets 320-mm front and 308-mm rear brakes while the Performance and Proto Spec feature a 355-mm & 350-mm set.

The color palette is quite generous and includes Black Diamond Metallic and Gun Metallic. The following ones will be combined with a black roof: Boulder Grey, Blue, Yellow, Passion Red, and Everest White Pearl. These are slightly different than what Nissan will offer for the 2023 Z in the US where it's slated to get Brilliant Silver and Rosewood Metallic. Inside, the Canadian model will come in Graphite, Yellow, Red, or Blue.

It is believed dealers are already taking orders in Canada, but pricing won't be publicly disclosed until March. Proto Spec will initially be allocated to a limited number of dealers based on how many Zs they sold between 2018 and 2020. To sign your name on the dotted line, a 1,000 CAD deposit is necessary.