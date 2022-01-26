As with a lot of Bimmers these days, the BMW X5 M is also going through its Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), also known as a facelift beyond Bavaria. Our friends from Kolesa tried to predict what that would look like through unofficial renderings, which are based on the recent spy shots taken just outside of Munich.

The refreshed model will be getting updates at the front and back. The prototypes we've been seeing out in the wild try to conceal both ends with camouflage. These renderings, however, show what we already know, such as the revised grille up front and intakes on the lower bumper.

The rear end seems similar to the outgoing model. However, there will be a recessed section by the center for a 3D effect. Other elements appear to be retained, including the M-exclusive quad exhausts flanking the diffuser.

The updates may be minimal, but they should be enough to keep the high-performance SUV fresh. If these renderings are accurate, then we're looking at a pretty handsome high-rider.

The renderings don't show the expected updates inside the facelifted X5 M. These improvements should include the new iDrive 8, housed inside a two-screen setup for both infotainment and instrument. These are also expected to arrive for the facelifted BMW 3 Series.

BMW isn't keen on giving its LCI models powertrain updates, which we think will be the same for the X5 M. That said, the potent twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine is expected to arrive with the facelifted model, still making up to 617 horsepower.

The regular BMW X5 should arrive in the coming months with the X5 M in tow. We'll know more details by then but for now, these renderings could be giving us a sneak peek of what's to come.