The 2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts to replace the aging second generation of the three-row SUV that dates back to the 2008 model year. The automaker uses this opportunity to give the big vehicle an overhaul both mechanically and aesthetically. The big changes ae vital because the Sequoia is now the brand's range-topping SUV in North America after the retirement of the Land Cruiser from the United States.

The Advantages Of A New Engine And A New Platform

All versions of the 2023 Sequoia come with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo hybrid V6 that Toyota brands as the i-Force Max. The engine makes 437 horsepower (326 kilowatts) and 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque, like in the Tundra. The only gearbox choice is a 10-speed automatic.

There are no fuel economy details yet. Toyota claims the figures are "a huge improvement over the previous generation," which are 13 miles per gallon city, 17 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined for the 4X2 drivetrain.

The 2023 Sequoia rides on a version of the same modular, body-on-frame platform from the latest Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX 600. Buyers can select two- or an optional part-time four-wheel-drive system for all trim levels. The TRD Pro package is only available with 4WD.

The underpinnings for the Sequoia include an independent front suspension and multi-link layout at the back. Adaptive dampers and a load-leveling air system for the rear are options.

The new Sequoia can tow up to 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms), which is nearly 22 percent more than the previous generation. There are optional power-folding, extending, and retracting towing mirrors for better visibility when pulling something. Plus, a Panoramic View Monitor offers a bird's eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings when maneuvering.

How Does It Look?

The new Sequoia's exterior styling has an upright stance that makes it look tough. The front end that's similar to the latest Tundra. There's a large grille, but the designers give the various trim levels different mesh patterns to differnetiate their styling. For example, the TRD Pro package has wide, black hexagons, and the Capstone has smaller openings with a chrome finish. The headlights are Y-shaped.

The fenders look muscular with a prominent ridge above the wheel opening. The base of the D-pillar angles forward, and the rear glass partially wraps around to the side of the body.

Inside, all Sequoias come with three rows of seats. Depending on the trim level, the second row has either a bench or captain's chairs. The third row can slide fore and aft up to 6.0 inches and has a shelf system on the back for stacking cargo more easily in the back.

Pick Your Trim Level

The Sequoia comes in five trim levels: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone. All of them come with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of tech, heated seats, a moonroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and panoramic-view camera system.

Where the standard SR5 trim has an 8.0-inch infotainment display, the SR5 Premium enlarges the display's size to 14.0 inches. It also has a power-folding third-row seat, hands-free opening tailgate, and 120-volt power outlets in the cabin and cargo area.

Both SR5 models are available with the TRD Sport package. It includes Bilstein monotube shocks and revised tuning for the springs. These SUVs ride on 20-inch, matte-black wheels rather than the standard 18-inch size.

The Limited grade adds to the SR5 Premium with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheels, and sunshades for the second and third rows.

The four-wheel-drive versions of the SR5 and Limited are available with the TRD Off-Road Package. It includes a locking rear differential, 18-inch wheels, Multi-Terrain Select system, downhill assist control, and crawl Control. There are also Bilstein shocks and revised springs.

The Platinum improves on the Limited with second-row captain's chairs that are heated and ventilated, a 14-speaker stereo, panoramic moonroof, head-up display, Qi wireless charging, and rain-sensing wipers. Also, the headlights and taillights use LED illumination.

The TRD Pro is the trim level for folks who reallt want to go off-road. It packs Fox internal bypass shocks and a 0.25-inch front skid plate. There's also a locking rear differenial, Multi-Terrain Select, crawl control, and downhill assist control. An LED light bar is part of the front grille, and a storage rack is on the roof. Black 18-inch wheels have an increased offset for a wider stance. Dual exhaust tips are part of the package, too. The Solar Octane exterior color is exclusive to this grade.

Finally, there's the range-topping Capstone. It features chrome accents and has power running boards. The SUV rides on 22-inch wheels with a chrome finish. Inside, there's semi-aniline leather upholstery with a black-and-white color scheme. American Walnut open-pore wood trim decorates the cabin. Acoustic glass in the front doors and extra sound deadening make this model quieter for passengers than other grades of the Sequoia.

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia will go on sale this summer. Pricing will be available closer to launch.