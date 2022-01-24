It seems that Porsche is constantly working on brand new models or is refreshing its existing products. This doesn’t only include cars as the Stuttgart-based automaker has just announced a new version of its infotainment system. Available as standard on all 911, Taycan, Cayenne, and Panamera models, the Porsche Communication Management is now entering software version 6.0.

You’ll recognize the new infotainment visually by the new colored icons and more streamlined menus structure, both developed by the company at the suggestion of its customers. The entire interface has been refreshed and the scope of the Voice Pilot function has been improved. News updates, owner’s manual, and in-car music streaming are now easier to access.

Gallery: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0

4 Photos

Probably the most important novelty, however, is the integration of wireless Android Auto connectivity. In addition, the Porsche Communication Management 6.0 now provides direct access to Spotify as an available media source within the infotainment system. Users have to simply use their account to log in and won’t have to connect their smartphone with Porsche saying all the required data is included in Porsche Connect. The integrated application will offer all its popular features, including the Like function, saved playlists, and the new Go to Radio option.

Taycan customers will be happy to learn the Charging Planner app on the infotainment system has been improved and now uses better algorithms. Thanks to the changes made, Porsche says, customers can now plan their journeys more efficiently. The Charging Planner now also takes into account the time required to start and end the charging process at the charging station when calculating the total driving time.

The updated infotainment system will be available on all 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne models as standard with production implementation starting in the next few weeks. The exact functionality of the system depends on the trim level and powertrain type of each vehicle.