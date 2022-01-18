Members of the UAW Local 2164 from the Bowling Green Assembly Plant that builds the Chevrolet Corvette are pressing management for a new contract. In a recent vote, 98 percent of the production workers and 97 percent of skilled trades workers rejected a proposed deal from the company because it didn't meet their demands.

The local union hasn't had a contract with the Bowling Green Assembly Plant's management for two years. The workers' demands include committing to use UAW members for contracted tasks like 3d printing, maintenance work, and striping, according to a report from The Bowling Green Daily News. There are also requested changes in sanitation and health and safety at the factory.

"We always request a guarantee, but it’s not there yet," Local 2164 President Brian Ferrett told The Bowling Green Daily News regarding the demand for committing to use UAW workers in those positions. "Over the last 20 years all GM has pushed for and achieved in most cases is for a third party to do our work at a lower wage."

The local union members have already voted to approve a strike. However, this can't happen without going through the regional and national tiers of the UAW. A work stoppage is unlikely anytime soon, according to the report. The bargaining committee for the Bowling Green plant continues to meet with management to negotiate an agreement.

Motor1.com reached out to the plant for a statement on its side of the negotiations. "We are disappointed that UAW Local 2164 voted down the local contract. We will continue to meet with the local union to understand the vote and will continue to negotiate. Our goal is to reach an agreement that benefits employees and positions our business to be competitive as we move forward," a GM spokesperson said.